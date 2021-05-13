Recap: Blink Charging Q1 Earnings

Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 63.64% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $2,232,000 up by 71.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,980,000.

Outlook

Blink Charging hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Blink Charging hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/41158

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.50

52-week low: $1.55

Price action over last quarter: down 26.32%

Company Profile

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Its principal line of products and services are the Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network) and EV charging equipment (also known as electric vehicle supply equipment), and EV-related services.