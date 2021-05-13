Recap: BioLife Solutions Q1 Earnings
Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 83.33% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $16,847,000 higher by 38.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,050,000.
Guidance
BioLife Raises FY21 Sales Guidance To $106M-$115M vs $105.7M Estimate
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9e8cdq45
Technicals
52-week high: $47.97
52-week low: $13.76
Price action over last quarter: down 29.66%
Company Description
BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.
