Recap: BioLife Solutions Q1 Earnings

Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 83.33% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $16,847,000 higher by 38.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,050,000.

Guidance

BioLife Raises FY21 Sales Guidance To $106M-$115M vs $105.7M Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9e8cdq45

Technicals

52-week high: $47.97

52-week low: $13.76

Price action over last quarter: down 29.66%

Company Description

BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.