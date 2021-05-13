Alta Equipment Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 79.12% year over year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $268,800,000 rose by 48.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $238,360,000.

Outlook

Alta Equipment Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alta Equipment Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.altaequipment.com%2F&eventid=3079890&sessionid=1&key=96B141A09E74142B91FDFDF15D042B23®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.64

52-week low: $4.00

Price action over last quarter: down 1.75%

Company Overview

Alta Equipment Group Inc is an integrated equipment dealership platform in the U.S. The company sell, rent, and provide parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Its segments are Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The Material Handling segment is engaged in operations related to the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Virginia and throughout the New England states whereas, the Construction Equipment segment is engaged in operations related to the sale, service, and rental of construction equipment in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, New York, and Florida.