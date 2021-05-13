ProPhase Labs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 185.71% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $15,271,000 up by 708.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,980,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ProPhase Labs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144511

Technicals

52-week high: $16.04

52-week low: $1.20

Price action over last quarter: down 21.52%

Company Description

ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. Its products include TK supplements such as Legendz XL, Triple Edge XL, a daily energy and stamina booster, and Super ProstaFlow to support prostate and urinary health. The company's operating segment includes Diagnostic services and Consumer products. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer products segment.