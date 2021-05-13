TELA Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.11% year over year to ($0.56), which missed the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $5,877,000 up by 57.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ykqb5zc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.55

52-week low: $10.77

Price action over last quarter: down 8.88%

Company Description

TELA Bio Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. The company is involved in developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. Its reinforced tissue matrices called OviTex improve the clinical outcomes and reduce costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.