Earnings Preview for Limbach Holdings

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 14.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Limbach Holdings EPS loss is expected to be around $0.03, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $122.15 million. Limbach Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.01. Revenue was $138.77 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 200.0%. Sales would be down 11.98% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.08 -0.31 -0.16 0.10 EPS Actual 0.05 0.31 0.37 -0.01 0.13 Revenue Estimate 135.60 M 147.00 M 120.50 M 134.50 M 148.50 M Revenue Actual 130.40 M 163.86 M 135.19 M 138.77 M 138.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach Holdings were trading at $10.5 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 299.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.