argenx's Earnings Outlook

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, May 14. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to argenx's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

argenx EPS loss is expected to be around $3.15, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $27.38 million. argenx EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.06. Sales were $21.15 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 52.91%. Sales would be up 29.48% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -3.19 -2.81 -2.70 -1.56 EPS Actual -4.21 -3.96 -3.15 -2.06 Revenue Estimate 19.31 M 16.85 M 22.22 M 17.10 M Revenue Actual 7.59 M 8.97 M 3.54 M 21.15 M

Stock Performance

Shares of argenx were trading at $258.21 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. argenx is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.