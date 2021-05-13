 Skip to main content

Recap: 10x Genomics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 186.96% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $231,200,000 higher by 34.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $232,000,000.

Guidance

10x Genomics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

10x Genomics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mn0CsRHj

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $203.25

52-week low: $72.04

Price action over last quarter: down 7.08%

Company Overview

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products, and Informatics Software among others.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

