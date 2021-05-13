Recap: Celsius Holdings Q1 Earnings
Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) decreased 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.01, which were in line with the estimate of $0.01.
Revenue of $50,035,000 up by 77.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,070,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/quarterly-reports/
Price Action
52-week high: $70.66
Company's 52-week low was at $5.60
Price action over last quarter: down 0.42%
Company Profile
Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavours including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavours such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce websites.
