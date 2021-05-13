Recap: Celsius Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) decreased 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.01, which were in line with the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $50,035,000 up by 77.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/quarterly-reports/

Price Action

52-week high: $70.66

Company's 52-week low was at $5.60

Price action over last quarter: down 0.42%

Company Profile

Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavours including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavours such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce websites.