Recap: Babcock & Wilcox Q1 Earnings
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 69.44% year over year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $168,200,000 up by 13.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $151,750,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Babcock & Wilcox hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.babcock.com%2F&eventid=3081678&sessionid=1&key=7C9FB3B9BC0F581051D3D2609FA6388F®Tag=&V2=false
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $9.90
Company's 52-week low was at $1.69
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.70%
Company Overview
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc provides advanced fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. The firm operates in three segments: B&W Renewable segment; B&W Environmental segment; and B&W Thermal segment. Majority of the revenue is derived from B&W Renewable segment that provides cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W's technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
