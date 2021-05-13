 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Babcock & Wilcox Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 69.44% year over year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $168,200,000 up by 13.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $151,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Babcock & Wilcox hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.babcock.com%2F&eventid=3081678&sessionid=1&key=7C9FB3B9BC0F581051D3D2609FA6388F&regTag=&V2=false

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.90

Company's 52-week low was at $1.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.70%

Company Overview

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc provides advanced fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. The firm operates in three segments: B&W Renewable segment; B&W Environmental segment; and B&W Thermal segment. Majority of the revenue is derived from B&W Renewable segment that provides cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W's technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

 

Related Articles (BW)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Babcock & Wilcox, Designer Brands And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com