CASI Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.22% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $5,736,000 rose by 68.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,050,000.

Looking Ahead

CASI Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CASI Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.casipharmaceuticals.com/investor-relations/events/

Price Action

52-week high: $3.90

Company's 52-week low was at $1.32

Price action over last quarter: down 38.33%

Company Overview

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The products include injections for patients who are suffering from leukemias and lymphomas. The EVOMELA injection is used as a conditioning treatment before autologous stem cell transplant for patients with multiple myeloma. The company products include CID-103, CNCT19, EVOMELA, MARQIBO, ZEVALIN, ENMD-2076 and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the product sales of EVOMELA. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, China and other parts of the world.