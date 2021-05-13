Brookfield Asset Mgmt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) decreased 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 485.00% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $16,410,000,000 declined by 1.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ1-2021

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.02

Company's 52-week low was at $29.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.03%

Company Overview

Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.