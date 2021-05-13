 Skip to main content

Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 45.00% over the past year to ($0.29), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $595,400,000 up by 82.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $586,020,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected to be between $648,677,000 and $663,940,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $157.66

Company's 52-week low was at $28.63

Price action over last quarter: down 26.81%

Company Description

Bilibili Inc is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Its theme features include animation, comic, and game, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Geographically, the company is based in China and it generates revenues from mobile games, e-commerce, live broadcasting, and online advertising.

 

