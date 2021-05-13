NICE: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) fell 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.93% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $456,950,000 rose by 11.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $450,840,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.19 and $6.39.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,800,000,000 and $1,820,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6z83h9s3

Price Action

52-week high: $288.73

52-week low: $161.30

Price action over last quarter: down 11.88%

Company Overview

Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in both workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure (CCI), serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. Nice's CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.