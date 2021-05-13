 Skip to main content

Recap: YETI Holdings Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 245.45% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $247,554,000 up by 41.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $220,370,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.28 and $2.32.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,310,000,000 and $1,332,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.yeti.com%2F&eventid=3082302&sessionid=1&key=BB2A17456B2FF5DAF154A68744C8F67D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $90.65

52-week low: $24.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.35%

Company Profile

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI, Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler Colster, Roadie, Wildly Stronger! Keep Ice Longer!, SideKick, FatWall, PermaFrost, T-Rex, ColdLock, NeverFail, AnchorPoint, InterLock, BearFoot, Vortex, DoubleHaul, LipGrip, Vortex, DryHide, ColdCell, HydroLock, Over-the-Nose, and LOAD-AND-LOCK. The company distributes products through wholesale channel and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel.

 

