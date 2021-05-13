 Skip to main content

Recap: Haemonetics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to $0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $225,029,000 declined by 5.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $222,980,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $3.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $983,623,000 and $1,027,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqyzme3t

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $142.11

Company's 52-week low was at $58.16

Price action over last quarter: down 52.92%

Company Description

Haemonetics Corp sells products used to process, handle, and analyze blood. The firm sells products in four categories: Plasma, Hemostasis Management, Blood Center and Cell Processing. The Plasma business includes plasma collection devices and disposables. Hemostasis Management includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells and Cell Processing include surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems, disposables and blood transfusion management software.

 

