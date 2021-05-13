 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bioceres Crop Solutions Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.78% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $36,221,000 rose by 41.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,420,000.

Outlook

Bioceres Crop Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3080098&sessionid=1&key=559BE0EC9F193267DADEE6BA01226984&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.94

Company's 52-week low was at $4.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.47%

Company Description

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.

 

Related Articles (BIOX)

RKDA: Arcadia Biosciences is Well Funded for Management's 2021 Growth Initiatives in GoodWheat & GoodHemp; Also a Review of 2020 Achievements
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Jabil Beats Q2 Views
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com