Recap: Bioceres Crop Solutions Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.78% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $36,221,000 rose by 41.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,420,000.

Outlook

Bioceres Crop Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3080098&sessionid=1&key=559BE0EC9F193267DADEE6BA01226984®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.94

Company's 52-week low was at $4.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.47%

Company Description

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.