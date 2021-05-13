Teekay Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 119.88% over the past year to ($0.65), which beat the estimate of ($0.80).
Revenue of $142,749,000 declined by 35.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,290,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454091&tp_key=96db654e45
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $19.39
Company's 52-week low was at $8.90
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.10%
Company Description
Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.
