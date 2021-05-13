Teekay Tankers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 119.88% over the past year to ($0.65), which beat the estimate of ($0.80).

Revenue of $142,749,000 declined by 35.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,290,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454091&tp_key=96db654e45

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.39

Company's 52-week low was at $8.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.10%

Company Description

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.