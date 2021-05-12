Recap: ADMA Biologics Q1 Earnings

Shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.46% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $16,049,000 rose by 57.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,580,000.

Looking Ahead

ADMA Biologics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ADMA Biologics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zi9yyr2o

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.20

Company's 52-week low was at $1.45

Price action over last quarter: down 5.52%

Company Description

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. Its targeted patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipate providing contract filling, labeling and packing services.