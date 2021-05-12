Recap: Boot Barn Holdings Q4 Earnings
Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 316.67% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $258,872,000 higher by 37.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $232,860,000.
Guidance
Boot Barn Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Boot Barn Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 12, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144785
Technicals
52-week high: $75.65
Company's 52-week low was at $17.49
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.50%
Company Overview
Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings