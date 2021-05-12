Recap: Boot Barn Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 316.67% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $258,872,000 higher by 37.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $232,860,000.

Guidance

Boot Barn Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Boot Barn Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144785

Technicals

52-week high: $75.65

Company's 52-week low was at $17.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.50%

Company Overview

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.