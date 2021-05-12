Recap: Repro-Med Systems Q1 Earnings

Shares of Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $5,431,000 decreased by 14.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451490&tp_key=fbfcddcae6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.08

52-week low: $2.70

Price action over last quarter: down 3.18%

Company Description

Repro-Med Systems Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.