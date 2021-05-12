Jack In The Box: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 196.00% year over year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $257,217,000 higher by 19.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $250,910,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jackinthebox.com%2F&eventid=3081802&sessionid=1&key=58E0CE8FD4538F930E570EB9666C058E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $124.53

Company's 52-week low was at $60.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.86%

Company Description

Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in California, the USA under the brands Jack in the Box. The company menu offers burgers, tacos, regular and curly fries, specialty sandwiches, salads and ice cream shakes. These foods are available with the option of customization as per customer requirements. The company also offer catering services to its customers. Revenues are generated from sales that take place at their restaurants.