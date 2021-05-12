Preview: YETI Holdings's Earnings

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for YETI Holdings's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, YETI Holdings analysts model for earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $220.37 million. YETI Holdings reported a per-share profit of $0.11 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $174.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 90.91%. Revenue would be up 26.35% on a year-over-year basis. YETI Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.37 0.16 0.07 EPS Actual 0.74 0.61 0.41 0.11 Revenue Estimate 352.53 M 260.23 M 188.58 M 166.67 M Revenue Actual 375.77 M 294.60 M 246.94 M 174.41 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 231.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. YETI Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.