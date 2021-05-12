LiqTech International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 650.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $3,998,000 declined by 61.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,190,000.

Outlook

LiqTech International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LiqTech International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://liqtech.com/corporate/upcoming-events/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.70

52-week low: $4.38

Price action over last quarter: down 11.11%

Company Overview

LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics. The company generates maximum revenue from Water. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.