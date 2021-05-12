 Skip to main content

Recap: Lumentum Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.11% over the past year to $1.40, which were in line with the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $419,500,000 rose by 4.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $433,490,000.

Outlook

Lumentum sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.92-$1.14 and sales of $360 million-$400 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.lumentum.com%2F&eventid=3081657&sessionid=1&key=9DD8BC7C302FA9319034110C391F7CFD&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.08

52-week low: $66.33

Price action over last quarter: down 10.32%

Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.

 

