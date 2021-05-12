Recap: Lumentum Q3 Earnings

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.11% over the past year to $1.40, which were in line with the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $419,500,000 rose by 4.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $433,490,000.

Outlook

Lumentum sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.92-$1.14 and sales of $360 million-$400 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.08

52-week low: $66.33

Price action over last quarter: down 10.32%

Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.