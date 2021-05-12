HOOKIPA Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) fell 6.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.26% year over year to ($0.53), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $5,301,000 rose by 43.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HOOKIPA Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.15

52-week low: $8.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.72%

Company Overview

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.