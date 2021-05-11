Sonim Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.83% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $12,240,000 decreased by 3.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sonim Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sonm/mediaframe/44722/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $1.70

52-week low: $0.42

Price action over last quarter: down 49.51%

Company Description

Sonim Technologies Inc is a U.S based company provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories, which are designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in hazardous environments. Further, the company offers workforce-critical communication and connectivity tools for industrial enterprises and public sector agencies including end customers in construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public safety and transportation. It offers solutions in three main categories namely ultra-rugged mobile devices, industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services.