Recap: Edap TMS Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Shares of Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 160.00% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $12,353,000 higher by 48.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Edap TMS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.68

52-week low: $2.00

Price action over last quarter: down 24.05%

Company Profile

Edap TMS SAis a holding company operating in two divisions namely, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures and markets devices for the invasive destruction of certain types of tumors using HIFU technology. It markets two HIFU devices: the Ablatherm, treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer destroying targeted cancer cells only. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures and services medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The business of the presence of the firm are sen Asia, France, United States and other regions.

 

