Recap: Crexendo Q1 Earnings

Shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $4,507,000 rose by 16.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Crexendo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Crexendo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.crexendo.com/why-crexendo/for-investors/

Price Action

52-week high: $12.78

Company's 52-week low was at $5.12

Price action over last quarter: down 19.67%

Company Description

Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services. The company operates through two segments: Cloud telecommunications and Web services. Its cloud telecommunications segment offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over any high-speed Internet connection. The web services segment is involved in revenue generation from website hosting and other professional services. Also, its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized, and enterprise-sized businesses. It derives a majority of revenue from the Cloud telecommunications segment.