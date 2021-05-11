 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conifer Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 157.14% year over year to ($0.72), which missed the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $22,835,000 higher by 3.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,290,000.

Guidance

Conifer Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.00

Company's 52-week low was at $2.16

Price action over last quarter: down 25.19%

Company Overview

Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment. Commercial lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, and taverns. The Personal lines segment offers coverage for low-value dwelling and wind-exposed homeowners. Its revenues are derived from premiums earned, investment income, installment fees, policy issuance fees, and commission income.

 

Related Articles (CNFR)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings