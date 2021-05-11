Conifer Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 157.14% year over year to ($0.72), which missed the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $22,835,000 higher by 3.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,290,000.

Guidance

Conifer Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.00

Company's 52-week low was at $2.16

Price action over last quarter: down 25.19%

Company Overview

Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment. Commercial lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, and taverns. The Personal lines segment offers coverage for low-value dwelling and wind-exposed homeowners. Its revenues are derived from premiums earned, investment income, installment fees, policy issuance fees, and commission income.