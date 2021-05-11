The Hackett Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.50% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $63,486,000 decreased by 8.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $61,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.28 and $0.30.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $64,500,000 and $66,500,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/about/investor-relations/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.94

52-week low: $11.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.25%

Company Overview

The Hackett Group Inc is an advisory firm. The company's offerings include executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transportation, and technology advisory services. The company's executive and practices advisory programs offer performance metrics, peer-learning opportunities, and practice implementation practices. Benchmarking services help organizations measure and assess internal efficiency and effectiveness. The business transformation programs help customers develop strategies to improve performance. The company's technology advisory services help clients improve decision-making capabilities and deploy software applications. The Hackett Group generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.