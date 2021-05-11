Exagen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.09% year over year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $10,587,000 higher by 10.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,450,000.

Guidance

Exagen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $47,000,000 and $49,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144484

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.67

52-week low: $10.29

Price action over last quarter: down 31.55%

Company Overview

Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets four products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It processed approximately 9,300 patient specimens for its diagnostic product line, Avise SLE. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.