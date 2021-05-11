 Skip to main content

Market Overview

B&G Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.04% year over year to $0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $505,134,000 up by 12.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $526,370,000.

Guidance

B&G Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,050,000,000 and $2,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vzpo3kho

Price Action

52-week high: $47.84

Company's 52-week low was at $20.57

Price action over last quarter: down 0.78%

Company Overview

B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer. The company sells its products in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's main brands are: Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Regina, Sa-son, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, and Wright's. The company distributes its products through multiple channels to supermarkets, wholesalers, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, and foodservice distributors, among others.

 

