Recap: Electronic Arts Q4 Earnings

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.89% year over year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $1,490,000,000 up by 7.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,390,000,000.

Outlook

Electronic Arts Sees FY22 EPS ~$1.34, Net Revenue $6.8B, Net Bookings ~$7.3B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.ea.com%2F&eventid=3082295&sessionid=1&key=44574BD8DABA0634EBAFFF035D3C8A3E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $150.30

52-week low: $110.15

Price action over last quarter: down 2.02%

Company Profile

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.