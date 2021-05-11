ADMA Biologics Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, May 12, ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting ADMA Biologics will report a loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.58 million. ADMA Biologics's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.26 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $10.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 34.62% increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 42.94% from the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.19 -0.16 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.19 -0.23 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 12.91 M 9.96 M 10.57 M 10.88 M Revenue Actual 13.96 M 10.28 M 7.79 M 10.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ADMA Biologics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.