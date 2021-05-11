Earnings Outlook for Aemetis

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Aemetis EPS loss is expected to be around $0.53, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $49.04 million. Aemetis EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.58. Sales were $39.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.62% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 24.21% from the same quarter last year. Aemetis's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.05 -0.31 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.59 0.10 -0.58 Revenue Estimate 48.93 M 59.70 M 48.70 M 50.40 M Revenue Actual 37.33 M 40.92 M 47.82 M 39.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Aemetis were trading at $11.73 as of May 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1566.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aemetis is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.