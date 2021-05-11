Earnings Preview: Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 12. Here is Benzinga's look at Boot Barn Holdings's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings's EPS to be near $0.47 on sales of $232.86 million. In the same quarter last year, Boot Barn Holdings reported EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $188.63 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 161.11% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 23.45% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1 0.12 -0.17 0.28 EPS Actual 0.99 0.20 -0.02 0.18 Revenue Estimate 303.34 M 179.76 M 137.08 M 198.36 M Revenue Actual 302.34 M 184.51 M 147.77 M 188.63 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Boot Barn Holdings are up 280.43%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Boot Barn Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.