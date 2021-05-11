A Preview Of Wolverine World Wide's Earnings

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Wolverine World Wide will report earnings of $0.4 per share on revenue of $511.78 million. Wolverine World Wide EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.28. Sales were $439.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 42.86% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.5% from the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.26 -0.12 0.17 EPS Actual 0.21 0.35 0.08 0.28 Revenue Estimate 478.99 M 457.61 M 318.96 M 455.20 M Revenue Actual 509.60 M 493.10 M 349.10 M 439.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide were trading at $43.25 as of May 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 158.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wolverine World Wide is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.