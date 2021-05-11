 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mimecast Stock Is Trading Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust Q1 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Mimecast Stock Is Trading Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust Q1 Guidance
  • Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMEreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to $133.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $131.17 million.
  • Average services per customer rose 6% Y/Y to 3.5, and the average order value per customer increased 9% Y/Y to $13,900.
  • The company accomplished a net revenue retention rate of 104% from the upsell of 113%, with particular strength in Email Security 3.0 – Zone 2 solutions. Internal Email Protection added 900 customers, Awareness Training adding 800, and Web Security adding 300 customers.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 77.8%.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 90.7% Y/Y to $18.5 million with an adjusted EPS of $0.28, beating the analyst consensus of $0.23.
  • It generated $31.7 million in operating cash flow and held $292.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.3 million with a 390-basis points margin expansion at 24.9%.
  • Guidance: Mimecast sees Q1 FY22 revenue guidance of $137.2 million - $138.6 million, above the analyst consensus of $131.66 million, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $35.8 million - $36.8 million.
  • It sees an FY22 revenue outlook of $569.7 million - $579.7 million, above the analyst consensus of $498.84 million, and an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $148.5 million - $150.5 million.
  • Price action: MIME shares traded higher by 5.4% at $45.56 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIME)

Mimecast: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com