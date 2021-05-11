Mimecast Stock Is Trading Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust Q1 Guidance
- Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to $133.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $131.17 million.
- Average services per customer rose 6% Y/Y to 3.5, and the average order value per customer increased 9% Y/Y to $13,900.
- The company accomplished a net revenue retention rate of 104% from the upsell of 113%, with particular strength in Email Security 3.0 – Zone 2 solutions. Internal Email Protection added 900 customers, Awareness Training adding 800, and Web Security adding 300 customers.
- Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 77.8%.
- Non-GAAP net income rose 90.7% Y/Y to $18.5 million with an adjusted EPS of $0.28, beating the analyst consensus of $0.23.
- It generated $31.7 million in operating cash flow and held $292.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $33.3 million with a 390-basis points margin expansion at 24.9%.
- Guidance: Mimecast sees Q1 FY22 revenue guidance of $137.2 million - $138.6 million, above the analyst consensus of $131.66 million, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $35.8 million - $36.8 million.
- It sees an FY22 revenue outlook of $569.7 million - $579.7 million, above the analyst consensus of $498.84 million, and an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $148.5 million - $150.5 million.
- Price action: MIME shares traded higher by 5.4% at $45.56 on the last check Tuesday.
