Novanta: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.73% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $162,584,000 higher by 4.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $156,280,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.49 and $0.53.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $162,000,000 and $165,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1767/38368

Price Action

52-week high: $146.16

52-week low: $83.98

Price action over last quarter: down 4.00%

Company Overview

Novanta Inc manufactures photonic and motion-control components for original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and industrial technology markets. The firm operates in three segments: photonics, vision, and precision motion. The photonics segment, which sells photonics-based products that include carbon dioxide lasers, laser scanning, super-resolution imaging lasers, and laser beam delivery items, contributes the majority of revenue. The vision segment sells medical-grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, and thermal printers. The precision motion segment sells optical encoders, motion control technology, and precision machined components. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the United States and Europe.