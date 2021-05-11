 Skip to main content

ChipMOS Misses On Q1 Revenue, Declares Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 6:39am   Comments
ChipMOS Misses On Q1 Revenue, Declares Dividend
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOSreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.7% year-on-year to $227 million (NT$6.5 billion), missing the analyst estimate of $229.93 million.
  • The Y/Y growth reflects the company's continued execution of its business strategy, as it leverages previous investments in capacity to meet higher customer demand levels across its key market segments, with a higher average ASP and higher consolidated gross margin.
  • The gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 24.2%.
  • Net profit rose 35% Y/Y to $33.7 million (NT$959.1 million), with EPS of $0.93.
  • It held $196.3 million (NT$5.6 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and generated a free cash flow of $32.4 million (NT$922.3 million).
  • The board approved a dividend of NT$2.2 per share.
  • Price action: IMOS shares closed lower by 2.78% at $32.12 on Monday.

