Prospect Capital: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $159,456,000 higher by 3.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,130,000.

Outlook

Prospect Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.20

52-week low: $3.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.18%

Company Description

Prospect Capital Corp is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations, and other purposes. It makes investments, including lending in private equity, sponsored transactions, directly to companies, investments in structured credit, real estate, and syndicated debt.