Recap: Repay Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.88% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $47,520,000 higher by 20.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,870,000.

Outlook

Repay Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $91M-$96M, Sales $210M-$220M vs $184.8M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144494

Price Action

52-week high: $28.42

Company's 52-week low was at $16.73

Price action over last quarter: down 16.84%

Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in one segment, Merchant services.