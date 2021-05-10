Recap: Trex Co Q1 Earnings

Shares of Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.47% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $245,524,000 up by 22.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $238,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Trex Sees Q2 Net Sales $295M-$305M vs $278M Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ih8qfyg4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $313.26

52-week low: $63.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.38%

Company Description

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative-decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders.