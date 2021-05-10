Recap: 8x8 Q4 Earnings

Shares of 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $144,719,000 higher by 19.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $140,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com%2F&eventid=3155973&sessionid=1&key=2D8401DAD0E43DE953A14EB37BA9DD9C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $39.17

52-week low: $13.51

Price action over last quarter: down 20.17%

Company Overview

8x8 Inc provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to over 1 million users in eight countries. The company's unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. The company was founded in 1987 as a chip designer and went public in 1997. It is headquartered in San Jose, California.