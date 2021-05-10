Castle Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 666.67% over the past year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $22,813,000 rose by 30.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,660,000.

Looking Ahead

Castle Biosciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $80,000,000 and $83,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5gxkbjh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $107.69

52-week low: $29.00

Price action over last quarter: down 3.24%

Company Overview

Castle Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The product portfolio of the company includes Cutaneous Melanoma, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, and DecisionDx-PRAME among others.