Castle Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 666.67% over the past year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).
Revenue of $22,813,000 rose by 30.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,660,000.
Looking Ahead
Castle Biosciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $80,000,000 and $83,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5gxkbjh
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $107.69
52-week low: $29.00
Price action over last quarter: down 3.24%
Company Overview
Castle Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The product portfolio of the company includes Cutaneous Melanoma, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, and DecisionDx-PRAME among others.
