Recap: Cherry Hill Mortgage Q1 Earnings
Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 55.32% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.32.
Revenue of $5,873,000 decreased by 26.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,520,000.
Guidance
Cherry Hill Mortgage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Cherry Hill Mortgage hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454735&tp_key=db098912f2
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $11.04
Company's 52-week low was at $6.07
Price action over last quarter: down 2.85%
Company Description
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage assets to generate current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company reportable segments include investments in Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Others. It generates maximum revenue from the RMBS segment in the form of Interest income earned for servicing mortgage loans.
