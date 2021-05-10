Recap: Cherry Hill Mortgage Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 55.32% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $5,873,000 decreased by 26.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,520,000.

Guidance

Cherry Hill Mortgage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cherry Hill Mortgage hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454735&tp_key=db098912f2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.04

Company's 52-week low was at $6.07

Price action over last quarter: down 2.85%

Company Description

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage assets to generate current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company reportable segments include investments in Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Others. It generates maximum revenue from the RMBS segment in the form of Interest income earned for servicing mortgage loans.