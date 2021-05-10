Synchronoss Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 650.00% over the past year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $65,499,000 declined by 15.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $63,450,000.

Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies Sees FY21 Sakes $275M-$285M Vs $277.88M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/acsjymtv

Price Action

52-week high: $6.59

Company's 52-week low was at $2.17

Price action over last quarter: down 21.48%

Company Description

Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud- and software-based activation solutions for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. These solutions are delivered through the Activation Services, Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Enterprise, and Integrated Life platforms, which are scalable and available on-demand. The firm's solutions include activation and processing, cloud-based sync, backup, storage, and content engagement capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction-based fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest is from countries across the world.