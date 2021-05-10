3D Sys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 525.00% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $146,116,000 higher by 8.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $136,630,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $56.50

52-week low: $4.60

Price action over last quarter: down 42.61%

Company Description

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. Its key end markets include healthcare, dental, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas region, EMEA region, and APAC region; generating a vast majority of revenues from the US.