Omeros: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.55% over the past year to ($0.57), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $21,061,000 declined by 10.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,740,000.

Guidance

Omeros hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Omeros hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nzqzgi5b

Technicals

52-week high: $25.46

Company's 52-week low was at $9.25

Price action over last quarter: down 12.34%

Company Description

Omeros Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. Its goal is to research, develop, and commercialize small-molecule and protein therapeutics targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company owns Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and launched in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement. Its product pipeline is focused on complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders.